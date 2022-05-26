FBP awards STEAM scholarship to three Scioto County students

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio—Three Scioto County students were the recipients of the 2022 Fluor-BWXT (FBP) STEAM Scholarship, a one-time, $2,000 award. Each year, FBP awards 12 college scholarships to area high school students pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM). More than 100 applications for the scholarships were received this year.

Carl Lintz, Northwest High School, maintained a 4.0 grade point average while competing in multiple sports including football, power lifting and track. He has worked as a laborer and has also completed multiple community service projects. He plans to pursue a degree in biomedical science at Shawnee State University.

Hannah Arthur, Wheelersburg High School, will be majoring in secondary education at Shawnee State University. During school, she participated in multiple musicals, marching band and volunteered for several organizations including CRADLE and Mylee’s Missions.

Caleb Stockham, Minford High School, maintained a 4.0 grade point average, was a member of the National Honor Society, Math Club and the golf team. He worked part-time and completed multiple stints of community service. He plans to major in business administration at Shawnee State University.

“We are proud to support these students as they forge their path in life,” Portsmouth Site Project Director, JD Dowell said. “We look forward to seeing them continue to succeed.”

Since 2011, FBP has awarded $264,000 to graduating seniors pursuing careers in the STEAM field.

For more information about Fluor-BWXT, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.

Jordan presents the STEAM scholarship to Caleb Stockham at Minford High School. Shawn Jordan, FBP communications manager, presents Hannah Arthur with a STEAM scholarship during Wheelersburg High School's awards ceremony. Fluor-BWXT Melissa Green presents a STEAM scholarship to Northwest High School student Carl Lintz.