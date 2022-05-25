Fluor-BWXT donates $2,500 to Shawnee State University

PORTSMOUTH — Fluor-BWXT (FBP) is excited to grow its partnership with Shawnee State University with a recent $2,500 donation to the Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF). This donation, from the FBP Community Commitment Fund, will benefit students seeking a career in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts or Math (STEAM) through the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship.

“Community support of Shawnee State University is an investment in our local, collective future,” said Chris Moore, executive director for the SSUDF. “As we prepare these students today on campus, they will become our highly skilled, community and business leaders tomorrow.”

The partnership is another example of FBP’s commitment to exposing students of all ages to STEAM careers.

“Shawnee State University provides tremendous opportunities for local students taking the next step toward their career goals,” said Site Project Director, JD Dowell. “We are proud to help the university find ways to make it more affordable for students in our area to earn their degree.”

For more information about the Community Commitment Fund, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.

FBP Steering Committee Chairman, Tim Poe; Shawnee State University President, Jeff Bauer PhD; FBP Deputy Director of Environmental Remediation, Stephanie McLaughlin; FBP Communications Manager, Shawn Jordan and Executive Director for SSU Development Foundation Chris Moore. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_shawneepic.jpg FBP Steering Committee Chairman, Tim Poe; Shawnee State University President, Jeff Bauer PhD; FBP Deputy Director of Environmental Remediation, Stephanie McLaughlin; FBP Communications Manager, Shawn Jordan and Executive Director for SSU Development Foundation Chris Moore.