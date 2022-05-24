Water plant design work 90% complete

PORTSMOUTH – Design work on the upcoming Portsmouth water filtration plant is 90% complete, according to Kris Ruggles, lead engineer at Strand Associates Inc.

Ruggles stated the estimated $67 million plant will begin construction in the first quarter of 2023 and take an estimated 30 months to complete.

The current water plant, built in 1950, is the oldest municipal plant in the State of Ohio. To replace the 72 year old plant, Strand has previously suggested a comprehensive method of funding including grants, federal and state loans, and increased water rates for customers.

New customers – such as the village of South Shore, Kentucky – are expected to receive their water from the new water plant. In fact, Portsmouth will start supplying South Shore with water in the next three weeks.

“South Shore has been exploring a new water treatment plant for years,” said Ruggles during Monday night’s City Manager’s meeting. “Now, they are exploring getting their permanent water source from Portsmouth.”

“In the immediate term, based on limiting capacity issues, it is important South Shore get an immediate supplemental water source.”

Strand and the City of Portsmouth has been in contact with the Ohio EPA, Ohio Department of Transportation, Kentucky Division of Water, and South Shore government to complete a short term project to provide temporary water to the village. As a result, Portsmouth will build a temporary water line across the Grant Bridge. The project is expected to be completed within the next three weeks. During that time, a single lane of southbound traffic across the bridge may be closed during daytime hours.

If South Shore becomes a permanent customer of the City, a permanent water line will be installed underneath the Ohio River to the village. South Shore will then enter into an agreement to purchase a minimum amount of water per year.

“This is like Portsmouth adding a rural water customer – or a large scale industrial customer,” explained Ruggles. “This seems like a no-brainer. It is mutually beneficial.”

Other rural water customers may also come forward as the water plant nears construction and into completion phase, according to Ruggles.

By Derrick C. Parker For The Daily Times

