AAA: Memorial Day travelers facing higher gas prices this year

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 20 cents higher this week at $4.482 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Average price during the week of May 16, 2022 $4.283

Average price during the week of May 24, 2021 $2.889

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.496 Athens

$4.462 Chillicothe

$4.489 Columbiana

$4.475 East Liverpool

$4.481 Gallipolis

$4.497 Hillsboro

$4.489 Ironton

$4.492 Jackson

$4.445 Logan

$4.480 Marietta

$4.486 Portsmouth

$4.456 Steubenville

$4.507 Washington Court House

$4.494 Waverly

The national average for a gallon of gas has either remained flat or risen every day since April 24 and has set a new record daily since May 10. That was the day gas eclipsed the previous record high of $4.33, set earlier this year on March 11. The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.59 and all 50 states are above $4 per gallon.

Gasoline is $1.05 more than it was on February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine. The invasion caused uncertainty throughout the oil market that has kept oil costs elevated. Domestically, meanwhile, seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road, despite the pain they may face paying at the pump. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 4.8 million barrels to 220.2 million barrels last week. Tighter supply and increased demand have pushed pump prices higher. Today’s national average is 47 cents more than a month ago and $1.56 more than a year ago

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.02 to settle at $113.23—nearly $3 per barrel higher than the closing price at the end of the previous week. Crude prices rose after EIA reported that domestic crude supply decreased by 3.4 million barrels to 420.8 million barrels. The current level is approximately 13.4 percent lower than during the second week of May 2021.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

