Clay alumni sets date for banquet

PORTSMOUTH-The Clay Alumni has announced plans to hold their annual alumni banquet on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The Banquet will be held at the new Clay School located on Route 23, just North of Rosemount.

​The evening will begin with a social hour at 5:30 P.M., followed by a buffet meal at 6:30 P.M., with a brief business meeting at 8:00 P.M. The balance of the evening will be a time of visiting with classmates and friends.

​Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased by calling Charles Leonard, at 614-586-6741 or by mailing your check for $25 per person, made payable to the Clay Alumni, to Charles Leonard, 1312 Cobblestone Avenue, Westerville, Ohio 43081.

​The Clay Alumni is currently conducting their annual fundraiser for the Clay Alumni Scholarship Fund. Alumni members and friends of Clay Schools are encouraged to make a donation to the Scholarship Fund. All donations, of any size will be greatly appreciated and you will be assisting a Clay Graduate to further their education beyond high school. You may mail your check for your donation, made payable to the Clay Alumni, to Charles Leonard, at the address listed above.

​Everyone who ever attended Clay Schools along with the many friends of Clay Schools are invited to attend this year’s Clay Alumni Banquet, to be held on Saturday, July 9. 2022.