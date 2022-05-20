Art awards presented to local students

PORTSMOUTH — The 2022 Scioto County Regional High School Art Show “Visually Literate” took place from May 4-17, in the Appleton Gallery at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. With nearly 200 people in attendance, the Closing Reception and Awards Ceremony were held on May 17, in the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts at SSU. This event was hosted by Shawnee State University.

During the Awards Ceremony students who created portraits as part of the Memory Project were recognized along with students who were accepted into the Visually Literate Exhibition.

Matt Cram, Chair of the Art Department at Shawnee State University, awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Riley Galloway of Northwest High School who plans to study art at Shawnee State University next fall.

Darren Baker, former Director of Visual Arts at the Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center and current lecturer in Studio Art and Graphic Design at Ohio University, was the juror for the show and the keynote speaker at the Awards Ceremony.

Categories included Black & White Drawing, Sculpture, Painting, Color Drawing, Ceramics/Functional Art, Photography/Digital/Graphic Design, and Mixed Media.

Honorable Mentions were awarded to Trista Montgomery, Tiffany Sexton, Riley Galloway, Emilie Johnson, Kylie Marsh, Emily Sanders, and Garrett McNerlin.

Third Place awards went to Kenna Wrage for Black & White Drawing; Niaobee Myrice for Sculpture; Kylie Underwood for Painting; Kimberly Stanley for Color Drawing, Sydney Mougey for Ceramics/Utilitarian Art; Malachi Foreman for Graphic Design; and Amanda Salmons for Mixed Media.

Second Place awards went to Emily Cram for Black & White Drawing; Gabriela Sotelo for Sculpture; Kenna Wrage for Painting; Chandler Carter for Color Drawing; Lorelei Martin for Ceramics/Utilitarian Art; Betty Osborne for Graphic Design; and Abigail Boyd for Mixed Media.

First Place winners were awarded $100 each, and awards went to Riley Galloway for Black & White Drawing; Sydney Mougey for Sculpture; Josh Ramey for Painting; Riley Galloway for Color Drawing; Noelle Smith for Ceramics/Utilitarian Art; Kimberly Stanley for Digital Art; and Alberto Poxes for Mixed Media.

Best of Show was awarded to Chandler Carter of Valley High School, for the mixed media piece titled “Palindromes”. Chandler was presented a $300 award along with a medallion and ribbon. Chandler plans to pursue a career in the arts and will be attending Columbus College of Art and Design in the fall.

The Northwest High School Jazz Band, led by Christy Stephan and Callie Barnhouse, performed at the reception prior to the awards being presented. Sharee Price, Gifted Services Coordinator at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, organized the event and presented awards.

The sponsors for this event were: William & Barbara Burke, Gary & Marily Hairston, Dr. Robert & Mrs. Chris Knox, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, the Richard D. Marting Foundation, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, Rotary Club of

Portsmouth, Scioto Foundation, Shawnee Animal Clinic, Shawnee Art & Hobby Supplies, Shawnee State University, SOMC, and University of Rio Grande.

Chandler Carter of Valley High School, Best of Show Award Winner https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Chandler-Carter_Best-of-Show_2022.jpg Chandler Carter of Valley High School, Best of Show Award Winner Top Award Winners: Left to right: Josh Ramey, Sydney Mougey, Riley Galloway, Chandler Carter, and Noelle Smith (not pictured Kimberly Stanley and Alberto Poxes) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Visually-Literate_2022_Top-Award-Winners.jpg Top Award Winners: Left to right: Josh Ramey, Sydney Mougey, Riley Galloway, Chandler Carter, and Noelle Smith (not pictured Kimberly Stanley and Alberto Poxes)