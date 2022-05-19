“Music & Motion” festival to kick off summer

PORTSMOUTH — Three Bridges will host the first “Music & Motion” spring festival highlighting music, health, recreation, exercise, nutrition, and art.

“Music & Motion” is the brainchild of Robert Black, president of the nonprofit Boneyfiddle Project, and celebrates all the great assets our city and county, have to offer. This is a weekend long event that takes place Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30.

“This will be the only event of its kind in the area,” said Black. “It is a symbiotic event meaning events will occur both on site and off”.

The weekend will kick off with a Final Friday in Boneyfiddle concert featuring Macyn Rose & Town Folk, Social in Tents and the Party Bus Band. Friday’s concert begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends around 9:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket. The concert venue is in the DORA zone which permits alcohol to be consumed in public in approved containers.

Saturday’s celebration begins at 11:00 a.m. and will feature live music, art demonstrations by the area’s foremost artists, a 5k & 10k run/walk hosted by the Counseling Center, a 26-mile bike ride hosted by CONNEX, nutritional cooking, yoga and more. Comfort food will be available prepared by the 14th Street Community Center.

Off-site events will include BMX Pump track, the Splash Pad, the Portsmouth Skateboard Park with pro level skaters on hand to mentor and exhibit, sessions at the Candyland Children’s Museum, CrossFit workouts, axe throwing and free tours of the military museum. Saturday events will conclude at 6 pm.

Sunday and Monday events involve yoga, a poetry slam and the “Murph”, which is a high energy CrossFit workout and will offer one day of free admission to local participating gyms.

“We see this as an opportunity for the area, and regional families to come experience all we have to offer in a friendly, healthy way,” Black added. “If you live in Ashland, Huntington or Ironton and your children are skateboarders or bike riders; you can use Three Bridges as your home base while the kids go play”.

For more information visit the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle FB page and all links to activities are on “theboneyfiddleproject.org”.

