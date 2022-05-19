OSHP investigating single vehicle injury crash

LUCASVILLE–The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Morris Lane-Blue Run Road near Pyle Road, in Scioto County, at approximately 1:17 a.m.

A 2002 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, driven by Brian Bauer, 41, of Lucasville Ohio, was negotiating a curve northwest bound on Morris Lane Blue Run Road (CR-54). Bauer lost control, overturning the motorcycle and traveled left of center.

Bauer was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center by Minford EMS. Bauer was then transported to Grand Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Township Fire Department and Minford EMS. This crash remains under investigation.

All motorists are reminded to wear a protective helmet while riding a motorcycle.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Police-lights-1.jpg