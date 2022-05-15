Army STEM Truck at Shawnee State University on May 17

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Office of Military & Veterans Services will host the U.S. Army’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Experience, an immersive mobile exhibit, on Tuesday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot on SSU’s campus.

The STEM Experience leverages ongoing work by Army Soldiers and civilians in robotics, drone technology, computer simulation and leader development to highlight the Army’s cutting-edge STEM work and training.

The exhibit will feature SARAH (Supply Assistance Robot-Autonomous Hardware), a search and rescue robot, as well as a Year 2032 Scenario where participants are invited to become part of the Army Team in managing a simulated humanitarian crisis.

“Our student-veterans are pleased to host this exhibit,” Doug Shoemaker, SSU Coordinator of Military & Veteran Services, said. “We’re proud to help showcase technology used by the Army and careers that are available to students.”

The Army STEM Experience was developed through a partnership between the Army Marketing and Research Group (ARMG) and Army Game Studio at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. ARMG and the Army Game Studio have also collaborated on the America’s Army game and online Army applications. The exhibit is open to anyone who is interested. For more information, contact the SSU Office of Military & Veteran Services at 740-351-4441.

To learn more about veteran services at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/veterans.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Army-STEM-Truck.jpg