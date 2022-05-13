Sheriff’s office searching for wanted supect

PORTSMOUTH—The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of a suspect allegedly involved in a string of local thefts and burglaries.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his detectives have been conducting several investigations involving houses being broken into and vehicles being stolen around the Lucasville and McDermott areas.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that as a result of these investigations a suspect has been identified who is currently being sought after for several indictment warrants.

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the suspect attempted to break into a home on McDermott Cemetery Road. The suspect then left on foot, later taking a truck from another driveway. The truck was located abandoned near a pay lake. Deputies, along with detectives, searched several locations that resulted in the recovery of stolen property, including a stolen car.

Garry Schackart, age 35, has several indictments for his arrest to include, 2 counts of Burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the 4th degree, Grand Theft Auto, a felony of the 4th degree, and Obstructing Official Business, a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Schackart should contact the Sheriff’s Office @ 740-354-7566. All calls will remain anonymous.

