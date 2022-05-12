SSU ‘22 raises for The Shawnee Fund

The Shawnee State University spring graduating class has raised $2,192.78 for The Shawnee Fund within the SSU Development Foundation. The amount, raised through the foundation’s annual Senior Gift program, was made possible thanks to the commitment and generosity of 108 seniors each making gifts of at least $20.21 to commemorate their graduation year.

The Senior Gift program was implemented at SSU in the fall of 2018 as a way for graduating seniors each semester to give back to future generations of SSU students. The program highlights the importance of annual gifts to the foundation and the impact those gifts can make on several programs throughout campus. Each gift is designated to The Shawnee Fund, the university’s unrestricted fund providing support to all areas on campus – including scholarships, the SSUDF Grants Program, and initiatives supporting campus programming, research, entrepreneurship, and more.

“To receive such support for the Senior Gift program speaks to the nature of our students,” Chris Moore, Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation said. “This class had more hurdles to graduation than any in recent memory and they responded resoundingly both in completing their academic work and by giving back to SSU. I am touched by their generosity and am proud to carry their legacy forward by supporting the classes coming behind them.”

To commemorate each senior’s first give made to the university, a philanthropy honor cord was presented for the senior to wear during their commencement ceremony. Since the start of the program, Senior Gifts have raised nearly $8,500 within the SSU Development Foundation thanks to the support of over 400 graduating seniors.

To learn more about the SSU Development Foundation and its impact on Shawnee State University’s campus, visit www.givetossu.com or contact Chris Moore, Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation at [email protected] or by calling (740) 351-3082.