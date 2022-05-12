PLT’s Mirror Ball promises prom night for adults

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Little Theatre promises to bring a positive prom night experience to adults throughout the community with their upcoming Mirror Ball fundraiser.

Joseph Pratt, President of the Portsmouth Little Theatre, wants the community to get their formal-wear and hairspray ready for PLT’s upcoming adult prom. He adds that the Mirror Ball is just one of the many ways PLT is engaging with the community at large these days.

“[PLT] has expanded a lot this season. It’s functioned a bit like a community living room. Other than performances, we are trying to do different things for the community, in different ways than what we are used to,” Pratt said. “We’ve seen a wedding this season, a funeral and wake, scholarships for students whose parents have gone through drug treatment centers, and money raised for the domestic violence shelter. We are really stepping out.”

The idea for the Mirror Ball first took shape, Pratt explains, when a friend of PLT lamented her own negative prom experience.

“A friend of the theater, Elizabeth Elrod, posted on Facebook that she never got to experience prom the way she really would have liked to, and that prom was a sensitive subject for her because she never got to do that. So we started thinking, ‘why can’t she have prom now, as an adult?’”

Now, Elrod will get her chance. Not only that, but she will emcee the Mirror Ball this time around.

Local radio personality Holly Gail will be the event’s DJ, and Pratt promises the perfect playlist for those who wish to put on their dancing shoes.

PLT has partnered with both Vanity Hair Company and Coffee @ the Lofts to host the event, and is grateful for the community support the Mirror Ball has received.

Pratt knows that many will be eager for the chance at a prom do-over in adulthood.

“When you’re younger you have sports teams and clubs,” he explains. “And when you grow older, you don’t really have the same level of extracurricular events, prom included. So we thought this would be a fun way to get people out, get them excited, and have a night out that they won’t forget.”

PLT’s newly renovated lobby will be decorated for the evening, and Pratt says that the new lighting system in the auditorium will be used to create the perfect mood lighting, reflecting off countless mirrors and, Pratt hopes, lots of sequin-clad prom-goers.

“They’re going to want to start getting their formal-wear, outfits, and jewelry immediately” Pratt says. The Mirror Ball is scheduled for June 25th, so patrons should plan accordingly.

Though Pratt hopes that the Mirror Ball will soon become a yearly fixture for adults in the community, he and PLT prioritize accessibility over a lofty ticket price.

Tickets are $30 per person, and $50 per couple. Prom King and Queen will be crowned, and a drag show featuring regional performers will also be hosted. The event is open to those aged 18 and over. Pratt urges attendees to remember their IDs, as a bottle of pink champagne comes free for those prom-goers who are aged 21 or older.

“We will also have extra drinks that people can buy, and non-alcoholic drinks for those ages 18-20. We will ID everyone to figure out how exactly they’ll be partaking in the fun,” he says.

Pratt and PLT want attendees of the Mirror Ball to know that most of all, they are encouraged to be their most authentic selves for this special prom night.

“[PLT] has a history of being very inclusive for everyone. Since The Mirror Ball is being held on the last Saturday of Pride Month, we are encouraging everybody in the LGBTQ+ community to come on out and to do prom how they’d like now that they are adults. But this isn’t just for any one person or group of people: it’s for members of the community, allies—anyone and absolutely everyone,” says Pratt. Tickets for PLT’s Mirror Ball are available for purchase at pltlive.com. The Portsmouth Little Theatre is located at 1117 Lawson Street, Portsmouth.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_PLT2.jpg Portsmouth Little Theatre will be hosting a Mirror Ball on Saturday, June 25 at their 1117 Lawson Street, Portsmouth location. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_PLT1.jpg Portsmouth Little Theatre will be hosting a Mirror Ball on Saturday, June 25 at their 1117 Lawson Street, Portsmouth location. Courtesy of Joseph Pratt

By Kasie McCreary [email protected]

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved