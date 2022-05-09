Splash park celebrates season opening

WEST PORTSMOUTH—Signaling the impending summer, the Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Park has reopened for the season.

The splash park was originally dedicated to the memory of former Scioto County Commissioner Doug Coleman, who died in 2016. His legacy will ensure that the community can enjoy sun, fun, and relaxation at the park for many summers to come.

Debbie Swords, who has worked at the splash park since it opened four years ago, is eagerly anticipating the arrival of patrons who are looking to beat the heat this year. Our cameras just missed their first visitors of the season, but Swords is sure that traffic to the park will steadily increase for opening day.

“It’s warm out there, the sun is shining—I’m sure they’ll start heading in soon,” Swords said.

Located within Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park in West Portsmouth, the splash pad is just one of the many features folks visiting the park can enjoy. Playground equipment, areas for outdoor sports and recreation, and shelter houses line the grounds abundantly.

The splash park takes pride in presenting attractive recreational opportunities to patrons on a budget, particularly large families. Swords explains that the pad’s hours of operation and low admission costs make it a wonderful choice for families with multiple children to entertain, or any budget-savvy parkgoer.

“We are open every day from 11 a.m. until 7 in the evening—seven days a week. Admission is $2 a person, and that’s good for all day. So you can leave, go eat and come back. I put a little stamp on their hand, that way they can stay as long as they want.”

Visitors to the splash park can count on affordable prices, clean facilities, and consistent hours of operation, but should keep an eye on the forecast, as well as the park’s Facebook page, for closures due to hazardous weather outlooks.

“The only time we aren’t open is in the event of a thunderstorm, bad rain, or something like that,” Swords said.

The splash park offers water features for those of all ages, including areas with small water spouts and mechanisms for toddlers, all the way up to teens and adults, who tend to have one favorite feature in common:

“Oh yeah, it’s the bucket,” Swords stated. “It has a pretty powerful flow, and it dumps on you from above; the kids really love it.”

Swords also encourages adults to fully enjoy the facilities, as a relaxing summer day should cater to not only the community’s youth but the youthful-at-heart as well.

“Adults often come, and they tan; they even use [the splash pad] when it gets really super hot, especially in mid-summer,” Swords said. “It cools them off.”

The splash park offers full-sized restrooms, several snack and soda machines, and shaded seating space encircling the splash pad. However, to keep the facilities tidy, visitors should know that food should be kept outside of the fenced-in area.

Though the splash pad itself isn’t available to rent, Swords shared those looking to host a party or event should call the park to rent a nearby shelter house. To arrange shelter house rental, visitors are encouraged to call (740) 858-5432 ahead of their scheduled event.

Though the days can be busy, Swords knows that her efforts to keep the splash pad running smoothly are all very important to those who enjoy summer fun at the park.

“I’m just very proud of all this here,” Swords said.

The Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Park is located at 52 Old US 52 in West Portsmouth, Ohio. Follow them on Facebook for more updates.

