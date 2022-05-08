Sierra’s Haven joins national pet adoption event

PORTSMOUTH—Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets is joining over 275 animal shelters across the country for the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event.

The Bissell Pet Foundation has helped 83,055 pets find homes across the United States and Canada since its inception in 2016, according to data from the Foundation. The event provides greatly reduced adoption fees for participating shelters, typically bringing the total to around $25 or less per animal adoption.

In its first year of operation back in 2006, Sierra’s Haven cared for 462 animals and placed 273 animals into new homes. Since then, those numbers have steadily climbed.

Despite the many animals it places in happy homes, volunteer Chrystal Brown-Dixon knows that shelter space is sometimes scarce. Though they saw a massive spike in adoptions at the beginning of the pandemic, adoption rates have since slowed.

“The very first year, we were hit big with it. We couldn’t keep puppies in here—as soon as we’d put a set of puppies online, they’d go to their new homes very quickly. It’s not like that now, although we do see a lot of out-of-town adoptions, from Columbus, Cleveland—everywhere.”

The level of overcrowding at many national animal shelters has reached a critical point. Cathy Bissell, who founded the Bissell Pet Foundation in 2011 elaborated in a recent press release.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years. Bissell Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

This adoption event continues at Sierra’s Haven through May 15. But even if your own home has reached capacity, Brown-Dixon wants you to know that there are many other ways to support the shelter through this event, and beyond.

“We have all kinds of things on our website: a Bingo fundraiser in case somebody wanted to help out in that way—monetarily—they can. If someone is doing spring cleaning and they find blankets, old towels, hand towels, or sheets that are in some kind of usable shape, we can always use them in our new puppy house.”

Brown-Dixon went on to add that the shelter is always looking for volunteers and that items like bleach, laundry detergent, clay non-clumping litter, puppy training pads, and newspapers are typically needed. She encourages those interested to contact Sierra’s Haven and ask what donations may be needed at that time.

The ways to help the animals and volunteers at Sierra’s Haven are numerous but, if you or a loved one wish to volunteer, the process is simple.

“We have a few volunteers here. But also kids come to help out for National Honor Society, Community Action sometimes sends us workers who they pay to help out, and we also get some occasional volunteers from surrounding counties for community service.”

If you are interested in adding a new, furry family member to your household, now may be the perfect time.

“We are always full, all the time. We’ve been really full with the dogs, and we are coming up on kitten season now that it’s spring. And if people want to volunteer, they don’t even have to physically come into the building—they can always foster.”

Fostering a pet refers to a temporary placement at a volunteer’s home until the pet can be permanently placed. If you think fostering is right for you, contact Sierra’s Haven to obtain a simple application.

Sierra’s Haven is located at 80 Easter Drive in Portsmouth. They can be reached by phone at (740) 353-5100 and are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday (closed for lunch from 1-1:30 p.m.). Visit them on the web at: sierrashaven.org.

Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets is joining over 275 animal shelters across the country for the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Dogs.jpg Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets is joining over 275 animal shelters across the country for the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event. Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets is joining over 275 animal shelters across the country for the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_Image.jpg Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets is joining over 275 animal shelters across the country for the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event.

By Kasie McCreary [email protected]

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved