SOMC making Friday 13 the “Best Day Ever”

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is making Friday, May 13th the “best day ever” with a vintage SOMC t-shirt sale. The sale will feature a number of surprises, including grab-and-go bags and a collection of SOMC t-shirts offered at discounted prices. There will also be food trucks and a raffle where $2,000 will be distributed out to four winners.

“This event will be a great opportunity for employees and the community to pick up vintage SOMC merchandise at the lowest prices ever,” Angela Wells-Coburn, director of SOMC Community Relations and Development, said. “We’re excited to be able to offer these items to the community.”

Proceeds from the event will support the SOMC Employee Relief Fund. The fund provides support for SOMC employees in times of need.

The Best Day Ever will be held from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the SOMC Friends Center parking lot. Raffle tickets are $10 each. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. on the SOMC Development Foundation Facebook page through a live broadcast.