18 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on April 29 and returned 18 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
JAMES C. PERKINS, 40
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
RYAN M. McDANIEL, 35
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
JOHNNY R. CAMERON, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
MICHAEL A. FURNIER, 71
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
BRIAN JACOB COLLINS, 31
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
2 Counts Trafficking in Drugs
2 Counts Possession of Drugs
MATTHEW ERIC RISNER, 40
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Aggravated Burglary
Domestic Violence
ROGER G. FRANCIS, 44
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
JASON ERIC PORTER, 34
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Felonious Assault
Assault
Tampering with Evidence
Obstructing Official Business
THOMAS LEE CRABTREE, 22
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Domestic Violence
MICHAEL V. BALESTRA, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
SCOTT T. SLUSHER, 56
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
MICHAEL A. FURNIER, 71
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Violating a Protection Order
TESSA RENE GORE, 31
Coal Grove, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
MICHAEL RAY RAWLINS, 38
Unknown, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
TERRA ANN ROSE, 48
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
CHARLES C. THOMAS, 68
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
3 Counts Endangering Children
Attempted Murder
ASHLEY DAWN BOWLING, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
OVI
TERRANCE H. MOSLEY, 51
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Violating a Protection Order
Attempted Burglary