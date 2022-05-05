18 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on April 29 and returned 18 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

JAMES C. PERKINS, 40

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

RYAN M. McDANIEL, 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

JOHNNY R. CAMERON, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

MICHAEL A. FURNIER, 71

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

BRIAN JACOB COLLINS, 31

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

2 Counts Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts Possession of Drugs

MATTHEW ERIC RISNER, 40

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Aggravated Burglary

Domestic Violence

ROGER G. FRANCIS, 44

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

JASON ERIC PORTER, 34

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Felonious Assault

Assault

Tampering with Evidence

Obstructing Official Business

THOMAS LEE CRABTREE, 22

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Domestic Violence

MICHAEL V. BALESTRA, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

SCOTT T. SLUSHER, 56

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

MICHAEL A. FURNIER, 71

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Violating a Protection Order

TESSA RENE GORE, 31

Coal Grove, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

MICHAEL RAY RAWLINS, 38

Unknown, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

TERRA ANN ROSE, 48

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

CHARLES C. THOMAS, 68

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

3 Counts Endangering Children

Attempted Murder

ASHLEY DAWN BOWLING, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

OVI

TERRANCE H. MOSLEY, 51

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Violating a Protection Order

Attempted Burglary

