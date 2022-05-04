Davis to move forward to the general election

PORTSMOUTH- Incumbent Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis will move forward to the general election this November after securing his seat in the 2022 Primary.

Along with friends and family, Davis gathered at the Scioto County Courthouse Tuesday to watch as votes were counted and to celebrate an overwhelming victory. According to unofficial Primary results, Davis held a strong lead throughout the night with a final count of 4,365 votes against opponent Oran Crabtree with 1,237 votes.

“I am humbled by the results from the election tonight,” Davis said. “I think the people have spoken loudly as far as the direction of the county and what we are doing and I’m looking forward to the general election now. I appreciate my opponent and the hard-fought race, but we will move on from tonight and work really hard for the general.”

Davis, who has been a commissioner for more than seven years, shared that his campaign has always been about bringing growth, economic development, recreational growth, and fiscal responsibility to the county. Throughout the past few years, Davis has had a hand in developments in the county, including the Pump Track at Earl Thomas Conley Park and the Soar Business Park.

“We are positioned to do even greater things in the future, and we are going to keep that momentum going,” Davis said. “I think the voters supported that and that vision.”

Davis shared that while he is ready for a little break from campaigning, he said he is fully focused on working for the citizens of Scioto County and doing the best he can to position himself to win in the fall.

“I think I’m going to get all my signs down tomorrow and try to clear up the landscape a little bit for everybody,” Davis said. “I’m sure things will heat up more around fair time, but for now, I’ll just keep on working for the citizens of Scioto County.”

Davis shared he ran for office eight years ago after seeing what had happened to the county and seeing so many blue-collar jobs disappear. Davis said he saw a chance for him to take his knowledge and share it with the rest of the county and make a difference.

“I have a family here and was born and raised here,” Davis said. “I have children and four grandchildren, and I want to see a brighter future for them, and we are on that course. It’s a hard thing to do, but we are starting to see the fruit of our labor. It’s not just me, it takes everyone pulling in the same direction and we are seeing that.”

Davis shared that he wanted to thank everyone who voted for him and those who have confidence in him.

“I’m excited about what the future holds for our county,” Davis said. “Thank you for your votes and it means the world to me and my family and I appreciate your confidence in me.”

Davis will move on to the General Election and run against Democrat candidate Josh Lawson, who ran unopposed on the Democrat ballot during the 2022 Primary Election.

By Adam Black

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved