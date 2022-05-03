2022 Primary Election Results

2022 Democrat Primary Election Results Race: Candidates Votes Ohio Gov. John Cranley and Teresa Fedor 97 Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens 289 U.S. Senator Morgan Harper 47 Traci TJ Johnson 55 Tim Ryan 286 Rep. for Congress Alan Darnowsky 97 Samantha Meadows 271 County Commissioner Josh Lawson 352