Posted on by

2022 Primary Election Results


Staff report

photo

2022 Scioto County Republican Primary Results

Race: Candidates Votes
Ohio Gov.

Joe Blystone and

Jeremiah W. Workman

 160

Mike DeWine and

Jon Husted

 489

Ron Hood and

Candice Keller

 16

Jim Renacci and

Joe Knopp

 175
Sec. of State John Adams 231
Frank LaRose 534
U.S. Senator Matt Dolan 64
Mike Gibbons 153
Josh Mandel 190
Neil Patel 9
Mark Pukita 6
Jane Timken 119
JD Vance 278
Rep. for Congress James j. Condit, Jr. 39
Brad Wenstrup 696
David J. Windisch 52
County Commissioner Oran L. Crabtree 139
Bryan K. Davis 669
County Commissioner Keith Crabtree 198
Scottie Powell 615
Proposed Tax Levy For Levy 208
Against Levy 135
2022 Democrat Primary Election Results

Race: Candidates Votes
Ohio Gov.

John Cranley and

Teresa Fedor

 97

Nan Whaley and

Cheryl L. Stephens

 289
U.S. Senator Morgan Harper 47
Traci TJ Johnson 55
Tim Ryan 286
Rep. for Congress Alan Darnowsky 97
Samantha Meadows 271
County Commissioner Josh Lawson 352

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_2022ElectionArt.jpg

Staff report