2022 Primary Election Results

2022 Scioto County Republican Primary Results
|Race:
|Candidates
|Votes
|Ohio Gov.
|
Joe Blystone and
Jeremiah W. Workman
|160
|
Mike DeWine and
Jon Husted
|489
|
Ron Hood and
Candice Keller
|16
|
Jim Renacci and
Joe Knopp
|175
|Sec. of State
|John Adams
|231
|Frank LaRose
|534
|U.S. Senator
|Matt Dolan
|64
|Mike Gibbons
|153
|Josh Mandel
|190
|Neil Patel
|9
|Mark Pukita
|6
|Jane Timken
|119
|JD Vance
|278
|Rep. for Congress
|James j. Condit, Jr.
|39
|Brad Wenstrup
|696
|David J. Windisch
|52
|County Commissioner
|Oran L. Crabtree
|139
|Bryan K. Davis
|669
|County Commissioner
|Keith Crabtree
|198
|Scottie Powell
|615
|Proposed Tax Levy
|For Levy
|208
|Against Levy
|135
| 2022 Democrat Primary Election Results