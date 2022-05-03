Scioto County’s Top 10 Most Wanted

Cecilia Baker - Aggravated Arson and tampering with evidence
Franklin Conn - Aggravated possession of drugs.
James Jones - Possession of a fentanyl related compound.
Steven Lockhart - Tampering with evidence & possession of heroin.
James Miller - Aggravated possession of drugs.
Meagan Richmond - Possession of a fentanyl related compound & OVI.
John Seiler - Receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, possession of drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Smith - Possession of a fentanyl related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.
Joshua Stapleton - Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of drugs and possession of a drug abuse instrument.
Steven Harmon – Theft
Staff report
