Scioto County’s Top 10 Most Wanted


Staff report

Cecilia Baker - Aggravated Arson and tampering with evidence

Franklin Conn - Aggravated possession of drugs.


Steven Harmon - Theft


James Jones - Possession of a fentanyl related compound.


Steven Lockhart - Tampering with evidence & possession of heroin.


James Miller - Aggravated possession of drugs.


Meagan Richmond - Possession of a fentanyl related compound & OVI.


John Seiler - Receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, possession of drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.


Jennifer Smith - Possession of a fentanyl related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.


Joshua Stapleton - Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of drugs and possession of a drug abuse instrument.


Staff report