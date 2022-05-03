Scioto County’s Top 10 Most Wanted

Cecilia Baker – Aggravated Arson and tampering with evidence

Franklin Conn – Aggravated possession of drugs.

Steven Harmon – Theft

James Jones – Possession of a fentanyl related compound.

Steven Lockhart – Tampering with evidence & possession of heroin.

James Miller – Aggravated possession of drugs.

Meagan Richmond – Possession of a fentanyl related compound & OVI.

John Seiler – Receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, possession of drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Smith – Possession of a fentanyl related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Joshua Stapleton – Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of drugs and possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Staff report

Cecilia Baker – Aggravated Arson and tampering with evidence https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_BakerCecilia.jpg Cecilia Baker – Aggravated Arson and tampering with evidence Franklin Conn – Aggravated possession of drugs. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_ConnFranklin.jpg Franklin Conn – Aggravated possession of drugs. Steven Harmon – Theft https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_HarmonSteve.jpg Steven Harmon – Theft James Jones – Possession of a fentanyl related compound. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_JonesJames.jpg James Jones – Possession of a fentanyl related compound. Steven Lockhart – Tampering with evidence & possession of heroin. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_LockhartSteven-W.jpg Steven Lockhart – Tampering with evidence & possession of heroin. James Miller – Aggravated possession of drugs. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_MillerJames.jpg James Miller – Aggravated possession of drugs. Meagan Richmond – Possession of a fentanyl related compound & OVI. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_RichmondMegan.jpg Meagan Richmond – Possession of a fentanyl related compound & OVI. John Seiler – Receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, possession of drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_SeilerJohn.jpg John Seiler – Receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, possession of drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Jennifer Smith – Possession of a fentanyl related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_SmithJennifer.jpg Jennifer Smith – Possession of a fentanyl related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business. Joshua Stapleton – Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of drugs and possession of a drug abuse instrument. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_StapletonJoshua.jpg Joshua Stapleton – Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of drugs and possession of a drug abuse instrument.