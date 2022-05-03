Kricker Innovation Hub to host 2022 Ignite Portsmouth Entrepreneurial Journey Bootcamp

Shawnee State University’s Kricker Innovation Hub will host its second annual Ignite Portsmouth Entrepreneurial Journey Bootcamp this summer. The bootcamp is an eight-week program that meets in-person each Thursday from 6-8PM starting on May 12th until June 30th.

Ignite Portsmouth is the catalyst for new business in Scioto County, Ohio. The program will teach participants entrepreneurial skills, match them with mentors and coaches, build a network of other entrepreneurs, and develop a business plan. Ultimately the program will culminate in a business pitch competition with $5,000 in cash prizes. “If you’ve ever thought about starting a business, this is your time,” said David Kilroy, Director at the SSU Kricker Innovation Hub. “The Ignite Portsmouth program brings together a lot of resources and structure to help people be creative and aspirational with their ideas, plus offering the opportunity to win cash thanks to our sponsors.”

The Tri-State Angel Investment Group is the presenting sponsor for this event, providing prize dollars to encourage participants in the pitch competition to take feedback and continue to work on their idea following the program. The Tri-State Angel Investment Group works with local investors and partner angel groups to advance entrepreneurs in the Southern Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia region. This program is also made possible thanks to the Appalachian Regional Commission’s POWER initiative and TechGROWTH Ohio.

Jeremy Turner will facilitate each session of the bootcamp. Turner is the Founder and Managing Director of EPIC Mission, a Huntington-based coaching and consulting firm that exists to help build and restore thriving, resilient, hope-filled communities across Appalachia and

beyond by providing strategy, sustainable innovation, and capacity building services to community change agents across the United States.

Participation in the bootcamp is completely free and open to individuals 18 or older residing in Scioto, Lawrence, Pike, Jackson, and Adams counties in Ohio and Lewis and Greenup counties in Kentucky. Interested participants should apply at www.ssuinnovation.com/apply-to-portsmouth-ignite.

Kristy Cartee won the first ever Ignite Portsmouth Pitch Competition last year. She received $5,000 to help jumpstart her business. Also pictured is presenting sponsor Mike Thompson of the Tri-State Angel Investment Group and Faith Knutsen of the Voinovich School of Business at OU. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_Ignite-Portsmsouth-1-.jpg Kristy Cartee won the first ever Ignite Portsmouth Pitch Competition last year. She received $5,000 to help jumpstart her business. Also pictured is presenting sponsor Mike Thompson of the Tri-State Angel Investment Group and Faith Knutsen of the Voinovich School of Business at OU.