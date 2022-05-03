Western Governors University honors Portsmouth teachers

PORTSMOUTH– In recognition of National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6, Western Governors University Ohio (WGU Ohio) is delivering Teacher Appreciation Kits to a number of K‑12 schools across the state, including Portsmouth City Schools.

“WGU Loves Teachers” is the theme of this year’s Teacher Appreciation Kits, which contain a desk organizer with charging ports, Post-it Notes, candy, pens, and a note of thanks.

“It takes a special kind of person to prepare today’s young minds for tomorrow’s challenges, and the heroic efforts by our teachers over the past, particularly difficult year deserves extra thanks,” said Dr. K.L. Allen, chancellor of WGU Ohio. “Educators and aspiring educators are among our nation’s most crucial professionals, and they deserve our thanks for their determination in the face of pandemic disruptions and a challenging teacher shortage.”

Allen said WGU Ohio feels a special connection to teachers because the university has helped so many Ohioans earn accredited education degrees and teaching licenses. “We are proud of the Ohio educators who are able to fulfill their dream of helping students learn thanks to our flexible, online Teachers College, which has allowed them to study on their own schedules advance in their careers,” he said.

Educators in Portsmouth City Schools are among those receiving Teacher Appreciation Kits, recognition that Superintendent Scott Dutey says is both well-deserved and well-timed. “After the past two very challenging years, our teachers deserve every extra measure of appreciation the community can provide. We’re grateful to WGU Ohio for coming forward in this way,” he said.

Now through June 30, WGU Ohio is offering $4,000 scholarships to help make the dream of teaching more accessible for aspiring teachers. This opportunity is for prospective teachers who want to earn their teacher certification as well for as current educators ready to advance their careers. More information is available at www.wgu.edu/wgulovesteachers.