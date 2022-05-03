Free dance classes offered by Watch Me Grow program

PORTSMOUTH – Who says there is nothing to do in Portsmouth?

Watch Me Grow Ohio, a non-profit organization dedicating to providing hands on programming in sustainable agriculture, environmental awareness, and community engagement, is set to host two dance classes throughout the month of May.

The first dance class, ‘Break Out’, is a break dancing class taught by Joe Pokorski. Pokorski is a college student about to undergo clinicals at SOMC while he studies medicine.

“Joe is a long time break dancer,” explained Watch Me Grow board member Edwin Martell. “He was actually part of a break dancing club in Dayton and traveled all across the United States to compete. He has extensive knowledge on this style of dance.”

Pokorski started doing research on Portsmouth before his clinicals. He attended the opening of the Portsmouth Skate Park, saw the positivity sweeping the City, and new he wanted to get involved.

“Joe wants to give back. He did research and saw all the stories about community involvement and new programs…we met up and talked about what a dance class would look like. We really wanted to give kids in our area something to do.”

‘Break Out’ is completely free. Classes are at 6PM at the 14th Street Community Center each Wednesday. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

“If you are interested – come on down!” said Martell. “There is no experience level required. You could have never danced before in your life…we are trying to give folks something to do and to look forward to. And maybe even grow some appreciation for dance. This class is great exercise. It’s creative. And it’s a great program for Watch Me Grow to be able to offer.”

The second class will be ‘Latin Dance Night’. Latin Night will occur each Friday in May at 7PM at the 14th Street Community Center.

“This class will be partner oriented,” explained Martell. “This is something fun you can do with your significant other. It’s interactive and a great date night.”

Watch Me Grow is bringing in a Latin dance instructor from Columbus to teach the free class.

“I am really excited for this one. My wife and I will be participating. But, I am also excited to bring culture to Portsmouth,” said Martell, who is a Puerto Rican American. “This is Latin culture at its finest. If you go to a Latin party, there is always dancing and music. It’s deeply instilled in us as children.”

Martell said Watch Me Grow plans for dance classes to become regular programming for the organization.

“I can’t wait to watch this program grow. I think it’s going to be great…This month we will be focusing on Bachata, but after that maybe we can get into salsa and merengue dancing.”

To register, go to watchmegrowoh.org.

The first dance class, ‘Break Out’, is a break dancing class taught by Joe Pokorski. Pokorski is a college student about to undergo clinicals at SOMC while he studies medicine. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_joe-2.jpg The first dance class, ‘Break Out’, is a break dancing class taught by Joe Pokorski. Pokorski is a college student about to undergo clinicals at SOMC while he studies medicine. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/05/web1_joe.jpg

By Derrick C. Parker For The Daily Times

Reach The Daily Times at (740) 353-3101 or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach The Daily Times at (740) 353-3101 or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved