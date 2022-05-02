PWHS to present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

WEST PORTSMOUTH — A long-standing and much anticipated annual event returns to the Vern Riffe Center for the Performing Arts on May 6-8th with one of the area’s most loved musicals, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Presented by the Portsmouth West High School Advanced Choir and Theater Department, the musical marks another sign things are starting to return to normal. Once again, the VRCFA will be alive with music and song on Mother’s Day weekend.

The timeless story of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” has been entertaining audiences for over fifty years with a family friendly story filled with fun music and song. The product of the legendary theatrical duo Sir Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice is the ultimate story of sibling rivalry, betrayal, finding courage and ultimately redemption, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” tells the story of Joseph from the book of Genesis.

Under the direction of PWHS’s Linda Tieman, the audience will enjoy all types of music including pop, country and rock and roll, as the musical retells the story of jealousy of Joseph and his eleven brothers. The brothers were so jealous they faked his death and sold him into slavery. Joseph, while a slave, would rise through the ranks in the service of the Egyptian master Potiphar. When it is discovered he has an amazing ability to interpret dreams, Joseph finds himself standing before the Pharoah illustrating his gift.

Joseph accurately predicts an approaching famine, and he then works to prevent the people of Egypt from impending starvation. His timely actions will make him the second most powerful man in the country, second only to Pharoah. This unprecedented series of circumstances will bring a reunion with his family and ultimate redemption.

The fun, family musical features a large cast including PWHS student Abigail Hazelbaker who will serve as narrator. Stunning vocal performances by Noah Willams and Dalton Hedrick will transport the audience as they portray Joseph through his journeys.

Additional vocal performers include Kara Carter, Sara Carter, Emma Damron, Jaycee Carver, Cassidy McCurg, Cianna Newman, Claira Davis, Adri Quirasco, Anna Stepp, Ashlynn Swords, Emily Hammond, Macie Jones, Connor Gray, Taran Willis, Bryson Perry, Jack Bell, Elijah Crisp, Braden Grooms, Hunter Terry, Jake Sherman, Andrew Abrams, John Jones, Corey Hackworth, Earnest Rhoden, Andrew Abrams, Zack Elliott, John Jones, Sailor Isgett, Aris Setty, Andrew Abrams, Josh Holsinger, Zach Elliott, Jack Bell, and Jake Sherman.

Tickets for the PWHS production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” are available at the VRCFA website or the McKinley box office for all performances.

