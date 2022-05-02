Visually literate high school art show to open May 4

PORTSMOUTH — The annual “Visually Literate” High School Art Exhibition will open to the public on May 4, and will be on display in the Appleton Gallery, located in the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts at Shawnee State University.

Each local high school art department was invited to submit up to 15 pieces, from which Judge Darren Baker, of Ohio University, selected 50 pieces of work – both 2D and 3D – to be included in the show. Artwork was submitted by students from Clay, East, Green, Minford, Northwest, Oak Hill, Portsmouth, South Webster, Valley, West, and Wheelersburg school districts.

The judge, Darren Baker, is the former Director of Visual Arts at the Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center in Portsmouth, where he curated numerous permanent, solo, and group exhibitions. He is currently a lecturer in studio art and graphic design in the School of Art & Design at Ohio University and has been the Coordinator of the of the Ohio University Chillicothe campus art program since 2013.

The show will be on exhibit in the Appleton Gallery and is open to the public from May 4 through May 17 during normal business hours. The Closing Reception will be held on May 17 in the lobby of the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, starting at 5:30 p.m. The Awards Ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. Students who participated in the Memory Project will be recognized along with the students who were accepted into the Visually Literate Show.

The Northwest High School Jazz Band will be performing in the lobby while guests view the artwork in the Appleton Gallery. There will also be a digital display featuring the portraits that were created for this year’s Memory Project. Light refreshments will be provided and admission is free is open to the public.

The event is coordinated by Sharee Price of South Central Ohio Educational Service Center and is sponsored by William & Barbara Burke, Gary & Marilyn Hairston, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, Dr. Robert & Chris Knox, Richard D. Marting Foundation, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, Rotary Club of Portsmouth, Scioto Foundation, Shawnee Animal Clinic, Shawnee Art & Hobby Supplies, Shawnee State University, and SOMC.

