Franklin Furnace woman arrested for Child Endangerment and Felonious Assault

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office was contacted on February 28, 2022 by Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. They stated that they had a 16-month-old child brought to the hospital with injuries consistent with possible child abuse.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that a detective was assigned the investigation, taking them to Nationwide Children’s Hospital to collect evidence and speak with witnesses, including hospital staff and the mother of the child.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel, working jointly with the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and the Scioto County Children Services, submitted this case to the Scioto County Grand Jury on Friday, April 22, 2022. As a result, an indictment warrant was issued for the mother of the child.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that his office received this indictment warrant on Wednesday, April 27th. The mother was arrested without incident on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Arrested was Heather Mollett, age 33, of 4969 Poplar Fork Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Mollett has been charged with 5 counts of Endangering Children, a felony of the 2nd degree, 1 count of Endangering Children, a felony of the 3rd degree, and 2 counts of Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree. Mollett is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond and will appear in Scioto County Common Pleas Court on a later date.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation which could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

