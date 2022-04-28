Dogwood Writing Conference returns April 30

ASHLAND – The Dogwood Writing Conference, sponsored by KYOWA Writers, is returning after a two-year absence.

This year’s conference will be Saturday, April 30, at the Holiday Inn Express near Ashland. Registration fee is still $50 which includes lunch-up.

Heading up this year’s session line-up are authors S.G. Redling and Tobi Doyle, both of Huntington.

Redling, a graduate of Georgetown University, has spent 15 years waking up the good folks of Huntington WV and its environs on the WKEE-FM morning radio show. She recently wound up her headphones for the last time and is focusing on thrillers, mysteries and urban fantasy.

She is the author of more than a half dozen novels, including the best-selling thrillers, Flowertown and The Widow File. A former morning radio host and avid traveler, Sheila is also a language geek, wine enthusiast, and a so-so gardener. She currently lives in her home state of West Virginia with a wide array of wildlife.

Doyle calls herself an author, narrator, workshop presenter, and sarcasm creatrix writing under two pen names. Tobi Doyle writes fun and steamy romantic suspense, contemporary romance, and flirty bits of fluff. T. Doyle writes merry murder mysteries.

“This conference is a great place for beginning writers or those interested in writing fiction to learn more,” Cathie Shaffer, KYOWA Writers president, said. “Dogwood is deliberately kept small so that no one feels intimidated and everyone has a chance to chat in a friendly atmosphere.”

Award-winning photographer Mark Shaffer, a journalist with the Ironton Tribune in Ohio, will lead a session on photography for freelancers. A session on marketing and marketing materials will feature Dave Lucas and Pam Hall, and the ever-popular critique panel will return.

Attendees can bring the first two pages of their work to be read aloud by a narrator and critiqued instantly by the panel of authors and editors.

The Dogwood conference began in 1999 as a way for local authors to attend a writing conference without having the expense of traveling to a large city, and offers a combination of education and networking.

Payment can be made at the door; crcdit cards and checks will be accepted. Reservations are not required but can be made by e-mailing [email protected]

“We’ve seen a number of people who have attended a Dogwood conference become published authors,” Shaffer said. “This is a great place to learn more about the business as well as hone your own skills.”