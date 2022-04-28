Shawnee State University to host Education Conference May 18-20

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s School of Education will host “Teaching & Learning in Today’s Inclusive Classrooms” a professional development conference and graduate credit workshop May 18-20 on SSU’s campus. Teachers, guidance counselors, school administrators, and education students are invited to join the three-day conference.

The education conference will include presentations by education professionals as well as featured guest speakers including Dr. Ruby Payne, bestselling author, education consultant, and founder of a training and publishing company, and Dr. Mary Dahlgren, founder of Tools 4 Reading.

The graduate credit workshop will feature three days of interactive sessions including topics of “What is the Science of Reading and How Does It Impact My Literacy Instruction?”, “UDL: A Framework to Support Inclusive Settings for ALL Students”, and “Escape to Engagement: Developing Escape Rooms to Increase Student Motivation”.

Participants in the conference have the option to register for one day for $75, two days for $100, or the full three-day conference for $150. Graduate credit workshops are available for $130 per credit hour and offered in up to 3 credits. Registration is open at www.shawnee.edu/teaching-today until May 1.

To learn more about the upcoming professional development conference and graduate credit workshop at Shawnee State University, contact Dr. Kimberly Cassidy at [email protected]

The education conference will include presentations by education professionals as well as featured guest speakers including Dr. Ruby Payne, bestselling author, education consultant, and founder of a training and publishing company, and Dr. Mary Dahlgren, founder of Tools 4 Reading. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Teaching-Today.jpg The education conference will include presentations by education professionals as well as featured guest speakers including Dr. Ruby Payne, bestselling author, education consultant, and founder of a training and publishing company, and Dr. Mary Dahlgren, founder of Tools 4 Reading.