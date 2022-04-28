SOMC offering pharmacy services in Vanceburg

VANCEBURG Ky. — Southern Ohio Medical Center is now offering pharmacy services at SOMC Vanceburg Family Practice and Specialty Services.

This convenient new location allows patients to fill prescriptions after appointments without needing to make another stop. The pharmacy also dispenses prescriptions from all providers for chronic medications, and provides chronic disease management services for patients at the Vanceburg practice.

“SOMC’s Community Pharmacies make it easier than ever for patients to receive the medications they need,” SOMC Director of Pharmacy Rory Phillips said. “We’re excited to bring this service to our patients in the Vanceburg area as part of our ongoing commitment to making healthcare more accessible to our community.”

The SOMC Pharmacy in Vanceburg will offer both prescription and over-the-counter medications, as well as drive-thru and delivery services. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am until 6pm.

SOMC’s Vanceburg Family Practice is located at 207 Plummer Lane in Vanceburg, Kentucky. For more information about community pharmacy services at SOMC, visit CommunityPharmacy.SOMC.org.