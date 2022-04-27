Atomic Credit Union supports Portsmouth’s July 4 celebration

Jo Ellen Keaton, Portsmouth Branch Manager, presented a $250 donation on behalf of Atomic Credit Union to help sponsor the Portsmouth July 4th Celebration!

Atomic Credit Union serves over 60,000 members at 14 branch locations in Southern Ohio and operate a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, you have 24/7 access to your account through the Mobile App and Digital Banking. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.

