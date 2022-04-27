Shawnee State University announces new graduate program in Composition & Rhetoric

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Graduate Center has announced the creation of a Composition & Rhetoric program beginning Summer 2022.

The fully online program emphasizes writing studies and pedagogy so students will be trained to teach college-level courses. The program offers both a graduate certificate and a Master of Arts degree and is geared toward current high school teachers as well as those who intend to pursue further graduate study.

“We’re excited to offer this new program and feel it will be a great addition to Shawnee State’s graduate programs,” said Dr. Jennifer Scott, Program Director of Composition & Rhetoric. “This degree is an affordable option for those who are seeking the graduate coursework they need to teach College Credit Plus courses and other dual-credit writing courses.”

Graduate students enrolled in the program will study how to teach writing, the history of rhetoric, research methods in English composition, special topics in the field, and writing assessment theory and practice. The program is ideal for those teachers wanting to teach in Ohio’s College Credit Plus Program, teachers who want to teach courses at universities and community colleges in the region, or those pursuing a Ph.D. program in English composition, education or a related field.

“The graduate certificate and M.A. programs are unique in that they specifically focus on the teaching of writing, with an emphasis on pedagogical theory and practice,” said Dr. Scott. “Our courses in the history of composition, writing assessment, history of rhetoric, and research methods in the discipline will enhance students’ understanding of writing and writing instruction.”

The program is offered completely online and includes six core courses providing foundational knowledge in writing studies, the history of rhetoric, and writing assessment. Students in the M.A. program can then choose three graduate-level Education courses to enhance their understanding of current theory and practice in Education. The M.A. program is completed by working individually with faculty members to develop either a master’s thesis or master’s portfolio.

To apply, applicants must complete the online SSU application and include a personal statement, two letters of recommendation, and official transcripts from all institutions previously attended.

To learn more about the Master of Arts in Composition & Rhetoric at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/online or contact Program Director Dr. Jennifer Scott at [email protected]

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Comp-Rhetoric.jpg