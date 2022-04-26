Indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Mark E. Kuhn, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on April 22 and returned 17 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

JOHN ANDREW CHARLES, JR., 33

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

STARLEEN WHITT, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

MIKIAH S. STROME, 32

Circleville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

CHAD CULP, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

ANTHONY COLVIN, 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts of Identity Fraud

KAITLYNN HUFFERD, 25

Homeless, was indicted on:

2 Counts of Identity Fraud

ANTHONY COLVIN, 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

BRUCE T. LUTE, 27

West Portsmouth, Oho, was indicted on:

Possession of Heroin

LAWRENCE NELSON, 44

Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

RICHARD F. COLLEY, 27

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

JUSTIN L. BOSTWICK, 33

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

ROCKY DEAN NEWMAN, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts of Having Weapons while under Disability

JAMIE LYNN OILER, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Contributing to Unruliness or Delinquency of a Child

Possession of Heroin

LOLA M. NEWTON, 48

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on

5 Counts of Telecommunications Fraud

3 Counts of Aggravated Trafficking

2 Counts of Trafficking in Drugs

5 Counts of Illegal Processing of Drug Documents

LAWRENCE A. HUFFMAN, JR., 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 Counts of Aggravated Trafficking

2 Counts of Trafficking in Drugs

3 Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs

LAWRENCE A. HUFFMAN, SR., 61

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 Counts of Aggravated Trafficking

2 Counts of Trafficking in Drugs

3 Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs

2 Counts of Drug Possession

5 Counts of Illegal Processing of Drug Documents

BRADLEY JOSEPH AUSTIN, 25

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Robbery

