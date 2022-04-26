Indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Mark E. Kuhn, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on April 22 and returned 17 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
JOHN ANDREW CHARLES, JR., 33
Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
STARLEEN WHITT, 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
MIKIAH S. STROME, 32
Circleville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
CHAD CULP, 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
ANTHONY COLVIN, 33
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts of Identity Fraud
KAITLYNN HUFFERD, 25
Homeless, was indicted on:
2 Counts of Identity Fraud
ANTHONY COLVIN, 33
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
BRUCE T. LUTE, 27
West Portsmouth, Oho, was indicted on:
Possession of Heroin
LAWRENCE NELSON, 44
Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
RICHARD F. COLLEY, 27
Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property
JUSTIN L. BOSTWICK, 33
Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
ROCKY DEAN NEWMAN, 41
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts of Having Weapons while under Disability
JAMIE LYNN OILER, 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Contributing to Unruliness or Delinquency of a Child
Possession of Heroin
LOLA M. NEWTON, 48
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on
5 Counts of Telecommunications Fraud
3 Counts of Aggravated Trafficking
2 Counts of Trafficking in Drugs
5 Counts of Illegal Processing of Drug Documents
LAWRENCE A. HUFFMAN, JR., 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
3 Counts of Aggravated Trafficking
2 Counts of Trafficking in Drugs
3 Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs
LAWRENCE A. HUFFMAN, SR., 61
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
3 Counts of Aggravated Trafficking
2 Counts of Trafficking in Drugs
3 Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs
2 Counts of Drug Possession
5 Counts of Illegal Processing of Drug Documents
BRADLEY JOSEPH AUSTIN, 25
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Robbery