Local girl scouts donate cookies to nursing home

PORTSMOUTH — When 7-year-old Emily Tackett joined Girl Scout Troop 2821 she knew she wanted to help her community.

With a bit of thinking, help from her friends and some boxes of cookies, Tackett came up with a plan to do just that. During Tackett’s spring break, Tackett, along with her friends and Girl Scout Troop members Raelynn Riggs and Rylee Meabon, delivered Girl Scout Cookies to residents of River Run Healthcare to share the sweet treats and help serve the community.

“We discussed it at a girl scout meeting about how we could give back to the community,” Tackett said. “We talked about possibly giving nursing homes some things, and River Run said we could come.”

During the girls’ spring break, the first year Girl Scout Brownies set out to deliver the cookies to the nursing home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions Tackett, Riggs and Meabon could not make direct contact with residents while providing the cookies but were able to deliver the cookies to the nursing home.

“It made me feel good about myself,” Tackett said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Tackett said this year was her first year participating in Troop 2821 and that all together, the troop sold more than 5,000 boxes of cookies. The cookies Tackett delivered to River Run were purchased and donated to Tackett by Wanda Cheli, who asked Tackett to donate her cookies after she heard what Tackett had planned to do.

“Along with cookies, we also donated some pillows, blankets and other items,” Tackett said.

Tackett shared she has plans to help in other community events throughout the year and is looking forward to learning more from the Girl Scouts.

“I learned how to build a fire with a match,” Tackett said. “And how to do the dishes, it really teaches you how to be independent and how to serve the community.”

Tackett encourages any girl interested in joining the Girl Scouts to give it a try. She said she has enjoyed her time not only serving the community but making friends and learning essential life skills she will be able to use in the future.

“You get to learn and meet other girls your age and grow up to be leaders,” Tackett said. “And you get to learn how to be a strong woman.”

Tackett shared she hopes she will be able to donate more cookies in the future and to one day be able to go and visit the residents of the nursing home once COVID-19 restrictions are over.

“I really like helping people and it makes me feel good doing it,” Tackett said.

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at [email protected]

