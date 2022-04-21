Arbor and Earth Day Celebration this Saturday

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Arbor and Earth Day celebration will kick off on the esplanade in downtown Portsmouth this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Arbor Day and Earth Day are holidays in April that celebrate the natural world. Folks are encouraged to plant trees, collect litter, and celebrate with various eco-friendly events all around the globe.

This event, co-hosted by the Portsmouth Shade Tree Commission, Shawnee State University, the Southern Ohio Museum and other entities, will feature tree giveaways, a farmer’s market, vendors, themed activities, poetry readings, and a brand new exhibition from the Southern Ohio Museum.

“This year, the Arbor and Earth Day celebration is here on the Esplanade and that’s really exciting,” said Southern Ohio Museum Co-Director Charlotte Gordon. “We are going to do a whole lot of activities inside and out as well as unveil a brand new exhibit.”

The museum will feature paper making, collaging, stamping, and seed planting among other activities. And they will showcase their brand new exhibit – Food Justice: Growing a Healthier Community through Art.

“This exhibition was put together and curated by the Pittsburgh Contemporary Craft Museum,” explained Gordon. “What they are doing is using an exhibition each year to focus on social needs and ills. When this became available, I jumped on board really quickly and decided to coincide the opening with Earth Day. We are really excited to open it…it really focuses on community and making the community healthier through food.”

The exhibit features a number of installations on a range of food related topics such as the role of genetically modified food, hydroponics, food sustainability and climate change, food insecurity, farming, and nutritional programs.

“Food sustains us – but it also our common ground,” said Gordon. “We always say ‘let’s go have coffee. Let’s go have a meal.’ And we do so because that is a time to come together, to reconnect, and share with one another.”

The event is free and open to the public. Gordon encourages everyone to come visit the Esplanade and the museum this Saturday.

“This will be a great day to come visit. It will be a beautiful Spring Day and we will have a lot of activities. The whole museum will be open to tour and we are always admission free. This will be a really fun event for the whole family…Everything is opening up again. We finally get to be together. So, let’s celebrate with our community.”

By Derrick C. Parker For The Daily Times

Reach The Daily Times(740) 353-3101 or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

