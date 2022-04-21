PALS, Inc. awards five grants to area nonprofits

PORTSMOUTH — PALS, Inc. (Portsmouth Area Ladies) has announced five grant awards totaling $8,340 to area nonprofit organizations for projects in the arts, community and economics, restoration and preservation. The grant awards were distributed at PALS’ monthly membership meeting on April 12.

“PALS is pleased to resume helping our area nonprofits with grant funding after two years of challenges in both raising funds and receiving requests. The five excellent projects we are supporting truly reflect our community – youth, seniors, theatre, art, athletics and culture,” said PALS President Tess Midkiff.

The Portsmouth Area Arts Council received $500 to help fund the costs of scripts, royalty fees and technical production for the musical “Matilda” which the arts organization presented for area children and families on March 31 – April 3 at Shawnee State University’s Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

An award of $1,540 was given to the Portsmouth Little League’s girls’ softball team for the purchase of a new pitching machine. With a lifespan of five to seven years, team’s old pitching machine was long overdue for replacement, according to PLL President Jennifer Roth.

A grant of $1,000 will assist the Southern Ohio Senior Games organization in covering the costs of t-shirts, food and drinks for members of the South Webster Cross Country team who serve as volunteers for the games. The funds will also help cover a donation to the South

Webster Cross Country team for their efforts. The donation will be used to provide items such as shoes and t-shirts when needed by team members.

The Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery will use their $2,300 grant award to fund an historical marker for early Portsmouth pioneer Amanda Pursell who worked to provide a Children’s Home for deserted kids, as well as important features of Greenlawn Cemetery like Soldiers’ Circle and the cemetery chapel. Pursell has been a central character in the FOGLC “The Story of Us” presentations.

The “Watch Me Grow” nonprofit received a $3,000 grant to support a new project, “Appalachian Visual Poetry Murals,” a creative partnership between local artists and poets to commission the design and installation of a series of public murals that will explore the diversity of Appalachian communities. The mural work will begin in May and be completed in September 2022.

Since its inception in 2007, PALS, Inc. has provided community support through grants totaling more than $151,000. Grant money has been raised through the group’s fundraising projects like their annual Sweetheart Raffle and Purse Bingo parties. Although Covid 19 created the necessity for virtual fundraisers, PALS is planning an in-person purse bingo fundraiser on September 6 – 8 p.m. Portsmouth High School cafeteria .

PALS has also announced that the new deadline for their next grant round will be May 20, 2022. Grant guidelines and applications may be found at www.portsmouthpals.org.

