King’s Daughters to bring Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament to Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. – The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is making its way to Ashland, Ky., this summer! King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is proud to bring the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament to the Camp Landing Entertainment District June 25-26.

“We are very pleased to bring the Macker to Ashland, Camp Landing and the tri-state area,” said Andy Gilliland, M.D., sports medicine physician with King’s Daughters Orthopedics. “This is a tremendous opportunity for people in this area to lace up their high-tops and enjoy a day of pure, family-friendly competition.”

The classic pickup/driveway game is the foundation of the Gus Macker Tournament. Teams pair off against one another, playing in computer-assigned brackets based upon age, gender, height and experience. Teams are categorized by gender with brackets for those 18 and under and adults 19 and older. A “Top” bracket in each gender is set aside for experienced players.

Organizers anticipate 200+ teams will play over the two-day tournament on 20 courts set up in the parking lots at Camp Landing. Registration for the Ashland Gus Macker is now open online at www.macker.com/local/ashland-ky. Registration is $160 per four-person team.

The Macker is a double elimination tournament with a consolation bracket. Teams are guaranteed three scheduled games. Games begin at 8:30 a.m. both days. A slam dunk contest will also be on the agenda and is sure to provide lots of entertainment. Any player entered in the tournament may enter the slam dunk without regard for size or talent.

Sponsorship, volunteer and game official opportunities are available. Please contact Mary Kay McGinnis-Ruark at (606) 408-9751 or Laura Patrick at (606) 408-9332 for more information.

The Ashland Gus Macker is the only one scheduled this summer within 50 miles of the tri-state. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit youth sports in our local area.

Since its beginning in 1987, nearly 1,000 Gus Macker Tournaments have been held, with more than 2.2 million people of all ages taking part. More than 23 million spectators have cheered on their friends, relatives and neighbors as they dribbled their way to tournament victory!