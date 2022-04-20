Hot of the griddle: Pancake Day a success for Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH The smell of freshly made pancakes and sausages lingered in the parking lot of the American Legion Post 23 as the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth hosted their annual Pancake Day event.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth were back in the kitchen flipping hotcakes and sizzling sausages for the community loved event. Members of the community came out to show their support for the organization and enjoy unlimited pancakes.

“This is our 60th Pancake Day and our major fundraiser,” Kiwanis Club President Jay Hash said. “Each year, we use these funds to give scholarships to seniors graduating and attending Shawnee State University.”

Members of the club volunteered at different stations making pancakes, cooking sausages, plating food and filling to go orders. Along with members of the club, members of local high school key clubs and Shawnee State University’s Circle K Club also volunteered to make sure Pancake Day was a success.

“We didn’t realize how much the community missed the Kiwanis Pancake Day until we decided to have it again,” Hash said. “People were very excited for this and we’re expecting a very brisk lunchtime crowd.”

Community members looking to fill their stomachs created a steady flow into the legion, ordering pancakes and enjoying the company of their neighbors.

“Some of these people only see each other at each Pancake Day,” Hash said. “It means a lot to us that they come and support us and it’s great to see everyone.”

While an official total was impossible to give, Hash shared he believed the total number of pancakes to be made Wednesday was in the thousands.

“I’m not actually sure, but I know it will be thousands,” Hash said. “There is a lot of batter, butter, syrup and milk. We know what we are doing when it comes to pancakes.”

While the event was a success, Pancake Day co-chair organizer Kara Smith said the event did go through some changes this year. Usually hosted at the Friends Center, Smith shared that the club needed to find a new location and decided to host at the legion due to its central location downtown.

“We just had to get a feel for the new location, the new kitchen and finding helpers,” Smith said. “We are lucky to have volunteers from the key club and Circle K Club. We would not be able to do this without those members.”

Smith shared along with scholarships for students, funds raised from the Pancake Day event also go to other projects involving children.

“Our mission is serving the world’s children,” Smith said. “Our money goes into different groups within the community and serves our community’s children.”

If interested in joining the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth, visit http://www.kiwanisofportsmouth.org/

Co-Chair of Pancake Day Kara Smith takes hot sausages out of the oven to prepare to serve to guests during the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth’s annual Pancake Day event hosted at the American Legion Post 23. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Pancake-1.jpg Co-Chair of Pancake Day Kara Smith takes hot sausages out of the oven to prepare to serve to guests during the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth’s annual Pancake Day event hosted at the American Legion Post 23. Members of Notre Dame’s Key Club helped the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth during Pancake Day. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Pancake-2.jpg Members of Notre Dame’s Key Club helped the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth during Pancake Day. Bill Ogg fills to go orders of pancake meals during the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth’s 60th annual Pancake Day. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Pancake-3.jpg Bill Ogg fills to go orders of pancake meals during the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth’s 60th annual Pancake Day. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Pancake-4.jpg David Fowler pours pancake batter onto griddles during Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth’s Pancake Day event. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Pancake.jpg David Fowler pours pancake batter onto griddles during Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth’s Pancake Day event.

By Adam Black [email protected]

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

