SSU Military & Veterans Services hosts Green Zone training

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Office of Military & Veterans Services recently held a Green Zone training on campus for faculty, staff and administrators to attend and learn how to become a resource for student veterans and military connected students. Douglas Shoemaker, Coordinator of Military & Veteran Services on campus helped organize the training for the campus community.

“Green Zone training helps to instruct the campus community to be a point-of-contact for military-connected and veteran students,” he said. “Once training is completed, they receive a Green Zone sticker to display in their offices to represent that they are an ally for this population.”

During the training, the group was provided with a presentation by Sherri Jordan, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Chillicothe Veterans Administration Medical Center.

“The presentation covered information about the effects of deployment, signs to look for to know when a veteran may need help, and resources available for the Green Zone advocate to provide to the student,” said Shoemaker. “She also discussed veteran suicide information and how to further help someone experiencing suicidal thoughts.”

Shoemaker is hopeful that those in attendance gained insightful information and appreciation from the training.

“I’m hopeful that faculty and staff gained a better appreciation for and understanding of the unique views and challenges experienced by many members of military and their families,” he said. “I also hope that they gained the confidence to allow them to be approachable and they have some ideas and resources to further help the student in need.”

Shoemaker is passionate about bringing awareness to the impact the campus community can have on student veterans. He hopes this type of training will be used as a resource across campus.

“This training allows advocates to understand the positive contributions and challenges that can occur with these students,” he said.

SSU’s Office of Military & Veterans Services’ mission is to assist America’s veterans, current service members, their family members, and their survivors in obtaining all federal and state educational benefits and entitlements they have earned by serving in the United States military. The staff works to provide guidance and support services that will aid veterans in their transition to academic and civilian life. The university is recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly School and is also ranked among the “Best for Vets Colleges” by the 2021 Military Times.

To learn more about the Office of Military & Veterans Services at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/veterans.

Sherri Jordan from Chillicothe Veterans Administration Medical Center presents to Shawnee State University faculty and staff during Green Zone training. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Green-Zone-Training.jpg Sherri Jordan from Chillicothe Veterans Administration Medical Center presents to Shawnee State University faculty and staff during Green Zone training. Shawnee State University | Courtesy