PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto Foundation announced first quarter grants for 2022 to 13 local nonprofits totaling $168,611.66.

Both the number of grants in one quarter and the total amount of money given out are among the highest for a quarter in the history of the Foundation’s granting program. They will go to organizations working to improve the community in the fields of community development, education, art/cultural, animal welfare and social service.

The American Red Cross Central Appalachian Region was awarded $10,000 from the Mary A. Burke Fund to support “Disaster Cycle Services: Direct Client Assistance and the Home Fire Campaign”. The funds will help the Red Cross in Scioto County prepare residents, respond to disasters and assist those impacted recover after a disaster strikes. The Foundation grant will enable the local Red Cross to help more than 15 families recover with direct client assistance.

The City of Portsmouth received a grant for $25,000 from the Margaret Anne Strehle Fund, the Ed & Helen Fannin Fund and the Calvin & Martha Johnson Fund to underwrite expenses associated with the manufacturing of signs and banners to be placed along Chillicothe, Washington, 5th and Gallia Streets. In tune with the City’s Master Plan, “Elevate Portsmouth,” the project will furnish banners, street and parking signs, orientation maps and necessary hardware. It will incorporate placemaking and branding to support commercial revitalization, destination development and provide safe, easy movement of pedestrians (visitors and tourists) into and throughout downtown Portsmouth.

An award of $12,960 was given to Miami University from the Bess and Marie Pixley Fund to cover the costs of sending 12 Scioto County students to the Miami Summer Scholars Program. The seven-day program offers a competitive opportunity for an immersive, intensive exploration of a particular field of study through close engagement with faculty and integrated curricular, co-curricular and residential experiences.

Miami University was also awarded a $48,000 grant from the Bess & Marie Pixley Fund for scholarships designated for Scioto County students in order to make a Miami education more affordable for local young people.

The Portsmouth Area Arts Council will use its $8,000 grant from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund to present a season of theatre experiences for young audiences during the 2022-2023 season including two performances by the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company and an educational workshop for students. PAAC will also sponsor an educational theatre outreach residency by the Missoula Children’s Theater in September 2022 and offer between 5 and 8 student matinees for its Children’s Theatre production during the season.

A grant for $8,986.66 from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund was given to The Portsmouth Little Theatre to support its 2022 – 2023 season which is tentatively planned to include “Life X 3,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Velveteen,” “Clue” and “Footloose.” One-third of the funding will assist with the costs of royalties and scripts and one-fourth will help with the cost of established production expenses.

Portsmouth Murals, Inc. received a grant of $14,750 from the James & Tabitha Pugh Fund for enhanced signage and exhibit display structures and storyboards for the Portsmouth Floodwall Murals. The story board panels will include information about the complementary

murals as well as information regarding the available digital content and online web portals for those murals. The new information will give visitors and residents the opportunity to further explore the community and to enjoy the rich history of the area.

A grant of $5,250 from the Mary A. Burke Fund went to Potter’s House Ministries to assist with expenses of carrying out its summer feeding program which provides impoverished children with nutritional meals, healthy activities and educational crafts during the summer months when school is out. Grant funds will help with volunteer honorariums, craft supplies, food for the meals and a first-time space rental charge for the church where the program is held.

The Scioto County Children’s Protective Services received a $10,000 grant from the Richard & Thelma Duvendeck Memorial Fund, the A.W. Gregory Fund and Foster-Morgan Fund for its “Christmas Gift Program”. The program is designed to make the Christmas season a little brighter for Scioto County foster children under protective care. The goal of the Christmas Gift Program is for each child to receive a $50 Christmas gift card.

A $15,000 award from the Bess & Marie Pixley Fund was given to the Shawnee State University Development Foundation to support the 2022 – 2023 Vern Riffe Center for the Arts Performing Arts Series. The season will present a mix of talented artists from around the globe, providing world class entertainment and enriching the community through the performing arts. The six-show season will provide “a balanced, comprehensive and multi-cultural” series, according to the SSU Artistic Director.

Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets will use a grant of $7,000 from the Harold S. Micklethwaite Fund to help with the expenses of purchasing vaccines, microchips, heartworm tests, feline leukemia tests and drugs for surgery. The shelter spays or neuters all animals adopted and microchips all dogs and puppies adopted, as it continues to serve the community by caring for and controlling the animal population.

The Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America received a grant of $2,500 from the William A. Head Fund and the A.W. Gregory Fund to integrate STEM fully into traditional scout programming at both the Cub Scout and Scouts BSA levels, using the curriculum pieces developed by the Council STEM Committee. Foundation support will help provide good quality materials, training for volunteers who will present the programming, financial assistance to participants and recognition items.

The Wings of Hope nonprofit was given a $1,165 grant from the A.W. Gregory Fund to refresh a “Peace Park” located between the 14th Street Community Center and Beulah Baptist Church. The Peace Park was built by youth on Global Youth Service Day 16 years ago to provide a safe place for seniors to meet, relax and enjoy fellowship with friends. Scioto Foundation funds will help Wings of Hope youth add more flowers and scrubs, adjust the waterfall to flow better, add butterflies to the garden and paint the steps so they will blend in more with the park.

The Scioto Foundation annually awards grants on a quarterly basis in categories of the arts/culture, education, economic development, social services, civic benefit, youth personal development, animal welfare and healthcare. Application deadlines are March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31.

SF grant applications and guidelines may be found on the Scioto Foundation’s website, www.sciotofoundation.org.

The Scioto Foundation announced first quarter grants for 2022 to 13 local nonprofits totaling $168,611.66. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_1stquarter_2022a-copy.jpg The Scioto Foundation announced first quarter grants for 2022 to 13 local nonprofits totaling $168,611.66.