SOMC named to Fortune’s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ list

PORTSMOUTH — For the 15th consecutive year, Southern Ohio Medical Center has been recognized as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” by FORTUNE Magazine, placing 64th on the magazine’s prestigious list for 2022!

SOMC was selected among companies across the nation competing for a spot on the list. SOMC ranked the second-highest out of eight healthcare institutions.

“It is such an honor to be named to this renowned FORTUNE list,” SOMC President and CEO Ben Gill said. “At SOMC, we are known for the outstanding care we provide our patients, but we also care deeply about the team that provides that care. We work hard to be the best employer for our community and this incredible achievement validates our hard work.”

“Our culture at SOMC is built around mutual trust and employee engagement,” Vicki Noel, vice president of SOMC Human Resources and Organizational Development, said. “We are committed to encouraging our employees to feel comfortable sharing their opinions and grow within the organization. Creating a great place to work is a goal that we strive for each day for our team.”

FORTUNE partners with the Great Place to Work Institute to conduct the most extensive employee survey to identify the 100 Best Companies to Work For. The ranking is based on anonymous feedback from millions of employees at Great Place to Work–Certified companies.

“We are committed to ensuring our staff has a say in our decision-making process,” Noel said. “At SOMC, we are a team of dedicated employees, medical staff and volunteers who focus on what is best for our patients, our community and one another. SOMC truly is a great place to work.”

To view the complete FORTUNE 100 list for 2022, please visit https://fortune.com/best-companies/2022/.

