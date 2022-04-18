SSU releases statement regarding Meriwether case

PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University has released a statement on the settlement of the Meriwether case.

In a statement released over the weekend, Shawnee State University said the university made an economic decision to settle the case involving SSU Professor Nicholas Meriwether, a philosophy professor who filed a lawsuit against the university, claiming the university had violated his constitutional rights.

“After four years of litigation, Shawnee State University made an economic decision to settle the Meriwether case. Though we have decided to settle, we adamantly deny that anyone at Shawnee State deprived Dr. Meriwether of his free speech rights or his rights to freely exercise his religion,” The university said in a statement.

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, it was announced by Alliance Defending Freedom(ADF), a legal organization focused on matters involving “religious freedom, free speech, parental rights and the sanctity of life,” and the organization representing Meriwether shared that a settlement had been reached.

“In this case, Shawnee State followed its policy and federal law that protects students or any individual from bigotry and discrimination. We continue to stand behind a student’s right to a discrimination-free learning environment as well as the rights of faculty, visitors, students and employees to freely express their ideas and beliefs. Over the course of this lawsuit, it became clear that the case was being used to advance divisive social and political agendas at a cost to the university and its students. That cost is better spent on fulfilling Shawnee State’s mission of service to our students, families and community,” Shawnee State University stated.

In a statement released over the weekend, Shawnee State University said the university made an economic decision to settle the case involving SSU Professor Nicholas Meriwether https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_SSU-Good-3-.jpg In a statement released over the weekend, Shawnee State University said the university made an economic decision to settle the case involving SSU Professor Nicholas Meriwether File