Student-athlete prepares to graduate with second degree from SSU

PORTSMOUTH — Graduating in May 2021 with her associate’s degree in Radiologic Technology, Nashail Shelby, a student-athlete from Mansfield, Ohio, is preparing to graduate once again from Shawnee State University, this time with a bachelor’s degree in Health Science. A member of the volleyball team, Shelby originally found her way to SSU after being recruited to the team.

“Volleyball is what helped me get to Shawnee,” she said. “The volleyball coach ended up recruiting me and asked that I come visit, I wasn’t sure at first, but after I stepped on campus it just felt like home.”

Choosing to study Radiology and Health Science was important for Shelby. She wanted to work in an industry that makes a difference.

“I chose my major because it is a small step in helping people along their health journey,” she said. “You still get to work with patients while making a difference.”

In her degree, Shelby enjoyed her patient care class the most for how she was able to combine knowledge she already knew with new techniques.

“It was cool to see that there were things I knew prior to class while I was also learning new things about patient care,” she said.

Shelby plans to return to SSU for one more year after graduating this spring, as she still has one year of eligibility in volleyball.

“I will be coming back for one last year of volleyball at SSU,” she said. “I plan to study Business Administration during that year, because I’m interested in learning more about it. After that, I want to become a traveling radiology technician.”

Looking back on her time at SSU, Shelby is grateful for the connections she’s been able to make in her academics and on the volleyball court.

“My favorite memories at SSU are with all the friends I have made,” she said. “I have met so many people along the way.”

For someone thinking about pursuing a health science major, Shelby offers advice she has learned through her education.

“I would definitely say it is hard work, but it is worth it in the end,” she said. “The degree will pay off in more ways than one after graduation.”

The SSU Department of Allied Health Sciences serves the region by educating and preparing competent and responsible healthcare professionals so that they can deliver the best quality health care possible. The department’s programs include associate degrees in Dental Hygiene, Emergency Medical Technology, Exercise Science, Medical Laboratory Technology, Radiologic Technology, and Respiratory Therapy, while also offering an online bachelor’s degree in Health Science.

