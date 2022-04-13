Fire erupts during building demo at ALTIVIA

HAVERHILL — A building being demolished caught fire causing black smoke to be seen from US 52.

According to Scioto County Emergency Management Agency, a fire broke out at the ALTIVIA chemical plant around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when crews were demoing a BPA production facility that hasn’t been used since 2015.

EMA stated as crews pulled down the last portion of the building a fire erupted, most likely set off by a spark and BPA residue caught fire.

The ALTIVIA Rapid Response Team was on the site in case of an emergency and with help from the Green Township Fire Department brought the fire under control.

According to Green Township Fire Chief George Moore, the fire was declared out at around 11:45 a.m. Crews remain on the scene putting water on the structure to make sure there isn’t a rekindle.

In a statement, ALTIVIA Petrochemicals confirmed that an incident occurred in an empty structure as it was being demolished and said no release of materials occurred.

“As the 200 ft tall steel structure was being toppled per plan by the demolition crew, a fire ignited at the top of the structure as it hit the ground. The cause of the fire is believed to be due to residual organic solids dust igniting as the structure was being brought down,” the company said. “The Plant Emergency Response Team (ERT) on standby at the time, started to extinguish the fire with plant resources. During the initial stages of the fire black/gray smoke trailed northerly off the plant site. The smoke was dissipating prior to reaching the highway. Green Township Local Fire Department was called via 911. When they reached the facility, plant ERT had the fire under control. Green Township FD remained on standby and was released at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.”

According to Scioto EMA, there were no injuries, no hazmat situation, and no danger to the public even though the smoke from the fire drifted over US 52 for a short time.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Police-lights-4.jpg

By Adam Black [email protected]

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved