Council to host special session on recovery housing April 30

PORTSMOUTH – Portsmouth Mayor Sean Dunne has called a special session of council on Saturday, April 30 at 8:30 a.m. at the Portsmouth Welcome Center.

The special session will focus on recovery housing within the City of Portsmouth.

“What we are looking to do is to establish a registration program that would also become a regulated standard of care,” explained Mayor Dunne. “Moving into a project like this, there is a wide variety of things we simply won’t be able to do that day. There are a lot of ideas that would improve the relationship between treatment facilities and the City – such as creating a method of data collection and analysis – but what we need to do first is understand the issue more.”

Dunne estimates the meeting will take around four hours and focus on themes involving regulatory agencies, community concerns, city services, recovery advocacy groups, and addiction treatment facilities.

“There is a lot of uncertainty about this topic. What we are looking to do is to move forward legislation on each of the issues and themes we’ve discussed…I’ve been in touch with city services such as the Department of Health, Fire Department, Code Enforcement, different regulatory agencies in Portsmouth and in larger areas, individuals with different legal interpretations of potential legislation, and a variety of individuals which have spoken out about their concerns as community members,” Dunne said.

“One thing is for certain: there is a unified agreement against bad treatment facilities that are failing clients, and therefore, failing communities. No one supports bad treatment facilities – that is what I want to stress.”

Dunne explained the meeting will help to develop legislation which will then move into discussion items on the City Manager’s meeting agenda. Afterward, it will move forward onto the city council agenda for a vote.

Fifth Ward Councilman Joey Sandlin urged residents to attend the meeting and offer input.

“If you can, please avail yourself to come and participate. There will be a five minute time limit to speak…we need everybody from all different perspectives to come and share their thoughts. Participate, don’t just talk about what you do or do not like in private.”

“We want to hear your perspective,” said Sandlin. “This is a complex issue.”

By Derrick C. Parker For The Daily Times

Reach the Daily Times at (740) 353-3101 or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach the Daily Times at (740) 353-3101 or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved