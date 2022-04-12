10 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the SciotoCounty Grand Jury met on April 8 and returned 10 Public indictments and three Secret indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

DAVID S. RUSSELL, 52

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

DYLAN JAMES FRATE, 20

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability

2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Marihuana

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marihuana

DERICK DERON FONVILLE, 32

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

5 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts Trafficking in Heroin

9 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

5 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

9 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Marihuana

2 Counts Possession of Heroin

RANDY TRIBBLE, JR., 26

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

5 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts Trafficking in Heroin

9 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

5 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

9 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Marihuana

2 Counts Possession of Heroin

NATHANIEL LEE FODGE, 36

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Sexual Battery

Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Endangering Children

ANDREA D. CRAGER, 36

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Endangering Children

2 Counts Complicity in the Commission of an Offense

ERIC SHANE COPAS,41

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

4 Counts Theft of Drugs

4 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

4 Counts illegal Processing of Drug Documents

AMANDA L. BLAKE, 40

Ironton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

DENNIS DEWAYNE JONES, 50

Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

TERRY ALLEN JEWELL, 53

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Murder

2 Counts Felonious Assault

2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Indictments.jpg