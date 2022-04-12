Troopers seize $14,820 worth of suspected fentanyl in Scioto County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man and woman after a traffic stop in Scioto County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 114 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $14,820.

On April 7, at 5:05 p.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe with Florida registration for an unsafe lane change violation on U.S. 23. While interacting with the occupants, troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search of the passenger, she forfeited a small amount of marijuana and troopers located 114 grams of suspected fentanyl on the driver.

The driver, Darrius J. L. Marrow, 27, and passenger, Roneisha C. Anderson, 24, both from Columbus, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of fentanyl and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

During a search of the passenger, she forfeited a small amount of marijuana and troopers located 114 grams of suspected fentanyl on the driver. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Fentanyl-4-07-22-logo.jpg During a search of the passenger, she forfeited a small amount of marijuana and troopers located 114 grams of suspected fentanyl on the driver.