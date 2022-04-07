Commissioners to join ECA

SCIOTO — Scioto County Commissioners discussed general funding to join Energy Communities Alliance (ECA).

The mission of the ECA is to bring together government officials to share information, establish policy positions, and promote community interest to address an increase of complex set of constituent, environmental, regulatory, and economic development needs.

“There is a membership fee associated with being involved with ECA,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell. “It is for $2,800 for the period of April 2022 through June 2023.”

Commissioner Bryan Davis said ECA is a very important group that promotes and fosters growth of communities next to energy plants.

“The Piketon plant is the one we are talking about here,” said Davis. “A lot of people say ‘Well that’s Pike County so why do you care?’ well we care because there’s 1,100 Scioto Countians working on site.”

Davis said by being members they have access to a lot more information.

“We are really striving hard to reindustrialize that site,” said Davis. “There’s a lot of decommissioning and decontamination going on at the Piketon site.”

Davis said the commissioners are very involved at the site.

“We work with the Pike County Commissioners and others in that community and elsewhere throughout the four counties, JEDISO region, SODI, and others,” said Davis. “This would give us a lot clearer of an insight into what other areas are doing and what projects are available so that we can lobby and work hard to bring business and jobs to the Piketon site as we see fits.”

Davis said it will help them have a better understanding of the Department of Energy and its goals.

“There’s a lot changing with the Department of Energy and we need to stay on top of that,” said Davis. “I think the cost of $2,800 is a small investment in order to have that insight and knowledge.”

The Commissioners would have more insight into the reindustrialization in 2037 and would give them a seat on the Board of Directors of the energy lines.

“We will work hard to make sure that we promote our area, promote our local energy, as well as the spin off from that, we have a lot of companies in this area that help and assist at the plant,” said Davis. “Just the fact that the amount of people from Scioto County that work on the site, we need to really make sure we keep site of it.”

Commissioner’s approved funding out of the general fund to join the ECA.

By Darian Gillette [email protected]

