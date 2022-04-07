Portsmouth Wind Symphony presents: Exploring by Land and Sea

PORTSMOUTH – The Portsmouth Wind Symphony continues its 29th season with its Spring concert on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. Tickets for the show are just $10, $5 for students, and free for children 12 and under.

“Exploring by Land and Sea” will wrap the season themed around global expeditions in music. The performance will be narrated by Chip Maillet and feature guest pianist Daniel Bellamy from the University of Charleston.

“Our featured guest, Daniel Bellamy, is just an amazing pianist,” said Symphony Board President and Treasurer Trent Williams. “He’s the piano instructor at the University of Charleston. And if you don’t come out for any other reason – come see a world class pianist at work.”

The Portsmouth Wind Symphony is a made up of volunteers from Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

“We are an all volunteer organization,” explained Williams. “Our playing members include students, teachers, retirees, professionals and people from all walks of life. Some of these folks have been playing their entire lives. Others played in their high school band. The Portsmouth Wind Symphony is open to anyone who is interested in playing.”

This season saw John Christian (University of Charleston) take over for long time Director Terry Thompson.

The mission of the Portsmouth Wind Symphony is to present diverse and accessible programs that minimize the traditional barriers to participation in the performing arts.

“We try to make the live band experience more accessible to a broader audience,” said Williams. “We try to have a wide variety of different musical performances, from pop standards to marches, Broadway, and even film scores.”

The last performance from the symphony will take place on Tracy Park for their annual 4th of July performance. Then, they will prepare for their 30th season.

Williams spoiled a bit of next season – saying their next Spring performance will be “A Night at the Movies.”

“That’s something I’ve been wanting for a long time. I love movie film soundtracks and I can’t wait to play some good John Williams music. I know it will feature music from Star Wars.”

Check out the Portsmouth Wind Symphony this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the VRCFA. Williams asks that anyone interested in playing to contact them on their Facebook Page.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_wind.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_wind-2.jpg