Patrol investigates fatal crash in Lawrence County

Ironton – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred on SR 7 near SR 243 in Union Township, Lawrence County.

On April 6, 2022 at approximately 12:58 p.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Tony N. Blankenship, age 20 of Chesapeake, was driving southbound on SR 7 near SR 243. A 2022 Jeep Compass driven by Chancy J. Wise, age 20, of Greenup, Kentucky was traveling northbound on SR 7.

The Jeep driven by Wise traveled left of center and the two vehicles collided head-on. Tony N. Blankenship and his passenger, Shaianna N. Laber, age 20 of Chesapeake, were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office. Next of kin have been notified of their passing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Rome Township Fire Department, Union Township Fire Department, Lawrence County EMS, and Lawrence County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorist to wear their safety belts, obey all speed limits, and not to drive distracted.

