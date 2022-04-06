Scioto Foundation gives spring UCAN update

PORTSMOUTH — To celebrate the beginning of the UCAN (University/College Access Network) program’s 15th year in the fall of 2022, the Scioto Foundation will offer an additional $15,000 and a total of $40,000 in matching challenge grants to Scioto County school systems for their UCAN endowment funds for the 2022/2023 school year.

Scioto Foundation Executive Director announced the news at the spring UCAN Advisory meeting with area school guidance counselors and administrators. The Foundations’ UCAN program was established in 2008 to help Scioto County and area students plan, prepare and pay for college educations.

The Scioto Foundation originally set aside $25,000 per year for a total of $125,000 beginning with the 2018/2019 school year and ending after the 2022/2023 school year. All donations to Scioto County schools UCAN Funds from September 1 through August 31 are matched by the Foundation. The match ratio depends upon the amount of donations received.

In addition, the Scioto Foundation will offer UCAN Neighbor schools a 1:1 match of up to $2,000 per year for their scholarship endowments invested at the Foundation for the 2022/2023 school year. Current UCAN Neighbor schools include the Manchester, Jackson and Wellston school districts, in addition to the South Point, Symmes Valley and St. Joseph school systems in Lawrence County.

As part of the UCAN program, the Scioto Foundation will also provide tuition reimbursement for teachers wishing to attend on-line APSI training which will begin in the summer of 2022.

The Foundation will continue to offer $2,000 mini-grants to local UCAN schools and UCAN Neighbors for college preparedness activities. The funds support and offset costs of AP, ACT or PSAT exam fees for students and families. ACT prep programs must, however, show evidence of student participation and outcome. In addition, monies can be requested to defray expenses such as transportation or food needed to take students on college visits.

Scioto Foundation Grants and Scholarships Coordinator Ginnie Moore reported that the Foundation will offer $687,000 for scholarships to area students this spring and 368 applications have been received. The Foundation’s Volunteer Scholarship Committee will meet on May 13 to decide recipients of the majority of the scholarship applications managed by the Foundation and other external committees, in addition to the UCAN schools, will make their own selections during the spring.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the Scioto Foundation cancelled its UCAN Go to College Night in 2021. Unfortunately, with the closing of the Southern Ohio Medical Center’s Friends Center, the Foundation will no longer be able to offer College Night unless an appropriately-sized venue is found in the local area.

UCAN College Coach, Christy Wilcox is available to assist schools in helping students prepare for college. She may be contacted by emailing [email protected]

and can speak to students in groups or one-on-one to assist with college plans. At the meeting, the Scioto Foundation raffled off ten $500 scholarships to students who participated in the

UCAN College Coaching program this year. For every coaching session a student took part in, he or she received an entry ticket for the raffle.

Winners of the $500 scholarships were Austin Tilly, West High School; Brea Belville, Symmes Valley High School; Marissa Javis, East High School; Viv Wheeler, Notre Dame High School; Kimberly Stanley, West High School; Seth Jenkins, Northwest High School; Amalynn Shepherd, East High School; Natalie Mershon, West High School; Kailan Marshall, Northwest High School; and Scarlett Caudill, Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University.

UCAN schools are encouraged to submit grant applications for the sixth round of the Foundation’s Scioto 365 Program in 2022. This year’s theme is “Let’s Get Going to Unite Our Community,” said Cutlip.

