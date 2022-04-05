Greenup County to host Kite Day

SOUTH SHORE Ky. — Kite Day will be hosted at McKell Middle School Football Field in Greenup.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free.

“We’ll have lots of giveaways so everyone will have a kite to fly, even hand kites for younger children that they can make themselves,” said Anne Stephans, Chairman of Greenup Tourism Commission.

A craft table will be set up so children can make hand kites which are wooden rings ribbons can be tied to so little ones can run while the ribbon trails behind them.

“The kite club will be coming in from West Virginia and they will be demonstrating things with some big kites and will help people learn how to fly their own kite,” said Stephans.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own kites but kites will be given away and for sale as well.

“The Kite Club will be bringing their vendor trailer so they have lots of different things they have for sale so we will have kites we can give away for free but if anyone is interested in some of the larger fancier bigger kites they can purchase their from the Kite Club and have someone there on site to help them learn how to fly it,” said Stephans.

Stephans said the football field will be a great location with plenty of parking, safe walkways for families, and plenty of space without powerlines or trees.

“It is for all ages, everyone is welcome, we hope that we can put something for free in all the kid’s hands especially but it is definitely for any age,” said Stephans. “We want to just have a family friendly free event for people to just come and get outside.”

The event is sponsored by Greenup Tourism and Greenup County Schools Literacy Grants, Greenup County Extension Sevice, and Greenup County Family Resource Centers are event partners.

“Greenup County Literacy Grants will be on site with some books they are going to give away,” said Stephans.

Dragon Fly food truck will be there to offer kid friendly options, kite themed artwork from Greenup Schools will be displayed, a photo booth, animal spinners, windsocks, giant balloon sculpture, special guest, and live music by student groups will be part of the event.

The event will also offer Kona Ice, cotton candy, face painting, hand kite making, and books for free.

“We want people to enjoy the beauty of our community and just have something to do that is just purely for fun,” said Stephans.

Sharon Bates and Anne Stephans hold up kite garland made by a Russell Primary School first grade class. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_kite.jpg Sharon Bates and Anne Stephans hold up kite garland made by a Russell Primary School first grade class.

By Darian Gillette [email protected]

By Darian Gillette [email protected]

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at [email protected]

